Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
330-823-2159
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH
DANIEL J. CONRAD


DANIEL J. CONRAD Obituary
Daniel J. Conrad

His Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Maximo.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church Maximo, P.O. Box 219, Maximo, OH 44650. You are invited to view Daniel's tribute wall,

offer condolences and share memories at:

www.sharerfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are by the

Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home,

(330)823-215-900
Published in The Repository on May 10, 2019
