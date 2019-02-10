Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jacob's Lutheran Church
1460 State Street NE
North Canton, OH
DANIEL J. DRAKE

DANIEL J. DRAKE Obituary
Daniel J. Drake

On Monday February 4, 2019, Daniel J. Drake passed away at the age of 79.

He will be forever missed and remembered by his loving wife of 57 years, Karen Drake (Darrah); his devoted daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Drake Patrick; and his grandchildren: Maggie, Trey, and Makayla Patrick. He is also survived by his sister, Edith (Dave) Keeling; and 11 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jean; and siblings: Julianne Adolph, Donna Hillman and David Drake. A native of Mogadore, Daniel graduated from Mogadore High School (1957), Kent State University (1962), and achieved his Masters from The University of Dayton. He was a beloved teacher, coach, and counselor at Green High School for many years and in his retirement enjoyed golfing, traveling, playing cribbage, and visiting his grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service on February 16th., at 11:00 a.m., at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church at 1460 State Street N.E., North Canton, OH 44721. Donations can be made in Dan's honor to the St. Jacob's Lutheran Church or to the Cleveland Clinic Body Donation Program NA 22 9500 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44195.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2019
