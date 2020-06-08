Will be missed. A great coworker he was. May he rest in peace. Prayers for the family. Big Ron from Cleveland terminal
Daniel James Carl Sr.
age 78 of Malvern, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Daniel was born in Canton, Ohio on July 18, 1941 to Robert Carl and Gladys Elkins Kennedy. Daniel attended the Baxter's Ridge United Methodist Church. He served in the Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a professional truck driver for Dayton Freight Lines.
Daniel is survived by his wife Stella Carl of Malvern, OH; four sons: Michael (Tabatha) Carl of East Sparta, Richard (Carla) Carl of Navarre, Douglas Carl of Akron, and Curtis Carl of Delroy; two step-daughters: Kimberly (Scott) Nichols of Canton and Christina (Eric) Peterson of Wooster; a step-son, Kenneth Wilson of Malvern; two brothers: Melvin (Sharon) Carl of Canton and Kevin Kennedy of Canton; a sister, Shelly (David) Carlisle of Massillon; a step-sister, Viona (Nate) Weaver of Canton; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by a son, Daniel J Carl Jr.
Funeral service will be held at Baxter's Ridge United Methodist Church, 4006 Jade Rd NW, Carrollton, OH 44615, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Williamson of Baxter's Ridge United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Baxter Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home. Friends may express their condolences on our website: bartleyfuneralhome.com
Deckman-Bartley
330-8863-0441
Published in The Repository on Jun. 8, 2020.