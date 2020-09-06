Daniel Jay Ellenbergerage 68 of Massillon passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 following an extended illness. He was born on October 30, 1951 in Canton to the late Charles II and Ethel (Jacobsen) Ellenberger. Daniel graduated from Timken High School in 1970 and went on to work at the Timken Company for 42 years. He loved his vacations to Florida with his best friends, Scott and Andy.In addition to his parents, Daniel is preceded in death by his brothers, Charles III (Jane) Ellenberger and David (Molly) Ellenberger, and sister, Charlotte Carlin. He is survived by his brother, Dennis (Linda) Ellenberger, brother-in-law, Larry Carlin, numerous nieces and nephews, and longtime companion, Victoria Abshire.There are no calling hours or services planned. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.