Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Kunkel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Joseph Kunkel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Joseph Kunkel Obituary
Daniel Joseph Kunkel

age 62, died Tuesday after a sudden illness. He was a life resident of Canton, 1975 graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School and retired from the City of Canton after 32 Years of service. Dan was a member of various veteran organizations and an avid Indians, Buckeyes, Browns and NASCAR fan.

Survived by a son, Andrew J. Kunkel; parents, Donald and Mary (Evangelista) Kunkel; partner, Sue Miller and her children, Andrew (Gwen) and Lisa Miller and grandchildren, Gavin and Lilly; sister, Christine (Larry) Mayberry; brothers, Ronald J. (Helen) Kunkel, Gary J. (Linda) Kunkel and Scott J. (Sharon) Kunkel, and former wife, Vicki Kunkel.

Friends may call Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion Post 44. Condolences may be made to

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -