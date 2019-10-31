|
Daniel Joseph Kunkel
age 62, died Tuesday after a sudden illness. He was a life resident of Canton, 1975 graduate of Saint Thomas Aquinas High School and retired from the City of Canton after 32 Years of service. Dan was a member of various veteran organizations and an avid Indians, Buckeyes, Browns and NASCAR fan.
Survived by a son, Andrew J. Kunkel; parents, Donald and Mary (Evangelista) Kunkel; partner, Sue Miller and her children, Andrew (Gwen) and Lisa Miller and grandchildren, Gavin and Lilly; sister, Christine (Larry) Mayberry; brothers, Ronald J. (Helen) Kunkel, Gary J. (Linda) Kunkel and Scott J. (Sharon) Kunkel, and former wife, Vicki Kunkel.
Friends may call Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion Post 44. Condolences may be made to
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019