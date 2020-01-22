Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
North Canton Church of Christ
1301 E Maple St
North Canton, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
North Canton Church of Christ
1301 E Maple St,
North Canton, OH
View Map
Daniel L. James Sr. Obituary
Daniel L. James Sr.

age 77, of North Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Belden Village Healthcare following an extended illness.

He was born September 4, 1942 in Canton Ohio. Dan retired from the Timken Company in 1994, he then proceeded with his passion of being an independent contractor. He took great pride in many construction and remodeling projects throughout the area. Dan also loved to spend time with his family.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Kathryn James; brother, Richard James; sister, Kay James. Survived by his wife Linda James; one son, Danny James; one daughter, Dana (James) Brinkley; granddaughter, Taylor Brinkley; two stepsons, Dave (Trina Danford) Grubb, and Tim (Sherri) Grubb; one stepdaughter, Tammy (Mark) Emigh; seven step grandchildren and two step-great-granddaughters; sisters, Charlene Sumser and Mariann James; brother, Thomas (Marjorie) James; sister-in-law Donna James, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the North Canton Church of Christ, 1301 E Maple St, North Canton, OH 44720 Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4-6 pm. A service will be held at 6 pm followed by a celebration of life gathering immediately after the service at the church. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020
