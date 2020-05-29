Daniel Lee "Danny" Norris
1955 - 2020
Daniel "Danny" Lee Norris

age 64, a resident of Moatsville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at his residence. Danny was born July 7, 1955, in Philippi, a son of the late Irvin Washington and Maxine (Croston) Norris. Danny was united in marriage on January 26, 1974 to Regina "Jeannie" (Mayle) Norris who survives at home.

Also surviving-Sons, Lee Norris and wife Heather of East Canton, OH, Derrick Norris and wife Ashley of Philippi, grandchildren, Autumn, Erin, and Maci.

Danny retired from the Barbour County Board of Education with over 30 years of service as a custodian. Danny loved the outdoors he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He dearly loved spending time with his family especially his wife, sons, and grandchildren. He was a devoted husband father and grandfather. He was a member of the Ford Run Pentecostal Church.

Friends will be received at the Wright Funeral Home and Crematory 220 N. Walnut St. Philippi on Friday May 29, from 6-8 pm and on Saturday May 30, from 8 am – 1 pm. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm with Rev. Ezik Norris and Speakers Bill and Rosie Berdine. Interment will follow in the Welch Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at:

www.wrightfuneralhomeservices.com

Wright Funeral Home, 304-457-2121

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wright Funeral Home and Crematory
MAY
30
Visitation
08:00 - 01:00 PM
Wright Funeral Home and Crematory
MAY
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Wright Funeral Home and Crematory
