Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave.
NW Canton, OH
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave.
NW Canton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Basilica of Saint John the Baptist
Daniel Louis Paar


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Louis Paar Obituary
Daniel Louis Paar

Age 65 of Trezevant, Tenn., formerly of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Dan was a PROUD member of law enforcement for 47 years and worked for various police departments, was the founder of Area Wide Protective which is now the largest traffic flagging company in the United States and involved in HAM radios known as WV8W.

Survived by his wife, Amy May Paar; son, Shane (Laura) Paar; daughter, Risa Paar; mother, Jean Paar; grandchildren, Dallas, Berkley and Rylar; several cousins and best friend, Jim Lincoln. Preceded in death by his father, Louis Herbruck Paar.

Friends may call Tuesday from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist with The Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL – Rector as celebrant. There will be a Fraternal Order of Police service on Tuesday at 10 a.m. conducted by McKinley Lodge No. 2. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Bancorp South, 2850 North Highland Avenue, Jackson, TN 38305 for the benefit of his daughter, Risa Paar in care of Amy Elizabeth Paar. See www.lamiellfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2019
