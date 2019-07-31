|
|
Daniel M. Curlutu, Jr.
56, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, July 24th following a brave battle with cancer. Born in Canton on September 9, 1962, a son of Daniel M. Curlutu, Sr. and the late Roberta M. Nitzu. Daniel was an avid Cleveland sports fan, often found watching Browns football and Indians baseball. He was also passionate about the OSU Buckeyes and the Greenbay Packers. Daniel was known for his enjoyment of motorsports as well as his collection of beer steins and model cars.
Besides his father, he is survived by his sister, Alicia; several nieces and nephews, Alana (Ronald) Williams, Zech, Gabby, and Gianna.
No services will be held at this time. You may add your condolences on our website; www.waltner-simchak.com.
"Walking Through the Meadows with Mom and Bandit"
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019