Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Curlutu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel M. Curlutu Jr.


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel M. Curlutu Jr. Obituary
Daniel M. Curlutu, Jr.

56, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, July 24th following a brave battle with cancer. Born in Canton on September 9, 1962, a son of Daniel M. Curlutu, Sr. and the late Roberta M. Nitzu. Daniel was an avid Cleveland sports fan, often found watching Browns football and Indians baseball. He was also passionate about the OSU Buckeyes and the Greenbay Packers. Daniel was known for his enjoyment of motorsports as well as his collection of beer steins and model cars.

Besides his father, he is survived by his sister, Alicia; several nieces and nephews, Alana (Ronald) Williams, Zech, Gabby, and Gianna.

No services will be held at this time. You may add your condolences on our website; www.waltner-simchak.com.

"Walking Through the Meadows with Mom and Bandit"

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now