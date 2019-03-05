Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Daniel M. Walpole

Daniel M. Walpole Obituary
Daniel M. Walpole

age 90, died Sunday after a brief illness. He was a life resident of Canton, 1946 graduate of Lincoln High School, retired after 40+ years from the O'Brien Lumber and Construction Company/Linwood Development and was a founding member of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church where he was a Server at the first Mass. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Dolores "Dody" (Welsh) Walpole, daughters, Bonnie (Danny) Gregory of Massillon and Patti (John) Proach of North Canton, sons, Daniel M. (Ruthanne) Walpole of Uniontown and Douglas Walpole of Massillon, grandchildren, Megan Gregory, Johnny (Lindsey) Proach, Kristen (Vince) Tenaglia, Evan Proach and girlfriend, Liz Graciolo, Jessica Walpole and fiancé, Dale Giffey and Katelyn Walpole, great-grandson, Rocco Vincent Tenaglia and sister-in-law, Donna Walpole of Canton. Preceded in death by his parents, J. Edward and Rose "Grammy" (Burk) Walpole and brothers, E. Thomas, Bernard and Cyril Walpole.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Father G. David Weikart as celebrant. Entombment will be in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call Tuesday (TODAY) from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home and Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2019
