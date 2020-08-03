1/
Daniel "Danny" Slutz
Daniel "Danny" Slutz

73 years old Went to be with our Lord on July 25, 2020. Danny was born in Canton, Ohio lived the last eight years in Sun City Center, Fla. Danny was a special angel on this earth to those who loved him and ever met him, may he fly high with the angels.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Pop Slutz; and father, Lawrence, "Pete" Carlin; his mother, Dorothy (Slutz) Carlin; and half-sister, Lari Jeanne Floyd. He is survived by his two brothers, Lawrence, "Larry" Carlin Jr. and Robert Gooden and his two sisters, Cathy (Carlin) Bloom and Cindy (Carlin) Vierheller. Danny's special angels his niece and nephews and great nieces and great nephews who loved him and cared for him and will miss him dearly. We love you Danny Rest in Peace till we meet again.

A service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Service
01:30 PM
North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
