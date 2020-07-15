1/1
Daniel Spanagel Berndt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Spanagel Berndt

age 82, formerly of Salem, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Oak Pointe Nursing Home in Baltic. He was born May 23, 1938 in Canton, son of the late Carl and Jane (Spanagel) Berndt. Daniel was a 1956 graduate of Jackson High School, attended Kent State University, and served in the United States Army. Daniel founded many companies over the years including Hanoverton Feed & Supply in Hanoverton, Ohio, Royal Lubricants in Canton, Ohio, Quaker Supply in Salem, Ohio, and along with his wife, The Supplement Station in Salem, Ohio. He attended Connecting Point Chapel in Beloit, OH. He was also an active member of the Salem Preservation Society. He was a generous and loving father and grandfather and will be missed by all.

His wife, Sue Ann Berndt whom he married Sept. 26, 1964 preceded him in death May 29, 2019. Survivors include his brother, Fred (Polly) Berndt of Uniontown, Ohio; son, Dan S. (Kym) Berndt of Traverse City, Mich; daughter, Kris (Glen) Evert of Fresno; six grandchildren, Emily and Jon Berndt, Jay Gillespie, Luke (Ashley) Evert, David Evert, Olivia Evert, and great-grandson, Elias Evert.

A private graveside service will be held at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton. You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs. Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To view obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

Stark Memorial Funeral Home, 330-332-5139

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
STARK MEMORIAL, INC
1014 E. State St.,
Salem, OH 44460-2228
(330) 332-5139
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by STARK MEMORIAL, INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved