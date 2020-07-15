Daniel Spanagel Berndt
age 82, formerly of Salem, went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Oak Pointe Nursing Home in Baltic. He was born May 23, 1938 in Canton, son of the late Carl and Jane (Spanagel) Berndt. Daniel was a 1956 graduate of Jackson High School, attended Kent State University, and served in the United States Army. Daniel founded many companies over the years including Hanoverton Feed & Supply in Hanoverton, Ohio, Royal Lubricants in Canton, Ohio, Quaker Supply in Salem, Ohio, and along with his wife, The Supplement Station in Salem, Ohio. He attended Connecting Point Chapel in Beloit, OH. He was also an active member of the Salem Preservation Society. He was a generous and loving father and grandfather and will be missed by all.
His wife, Sue Ann Berndt whom he married Sept. 26, 1964 preceded him in death May 29, 2019. Survivors include his brother, Fred (Polly) Berndt of Uniontown, Ohio; son, Dan S. (Kym) Berndt of Traverse City, Mich; daughter, Kris (Glen) Evert of Fresno; six grandchildren, Emily and Jon Berndt, Jay Gillespie, Luke (Ashley) Evert, David Evert, Olivia Evert, and great-grandson, Elias Evert.
A private graveside service will be held at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton. You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs
A private graveside service will be held at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton. You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs
