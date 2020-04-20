Home

Daniel T. Kovacsiss

Daniel T.

Kovacsiss

age 69 passed away April 7, 2020. He was born to the late Stephen and Anna Kovacsiss.

He is survived by sisters Marianne Jurkovich, Carolyn Bush, sister-in-law Patricia Patricia Kovacsiss, brothers Stephn (Pricilla) Kovacsiss, John Sr. (Linda) Kovacsiss, Best friend and riding buddy Gary Ketler, many nieces & nephews. In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by brother Robert S. Kovacsiss Sr.

Memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 20, 2020
