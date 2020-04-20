|
|
Daniel T.
Kovacsiss
age 69 passed away April 7, 2020. He was born to the late Stephen and Anna Kovacsiss.
He is survived by sisters Marianne Jurkovich, Carolyn Bush, sister-in-law Patricia Patricia Kovacsiss, brothers Stephn (Pricilla) Kovacsiss, John Sr. (Linda) Kovacsiss, Best friend and riding buddy Gary Ketler, many nieces & nephews. In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by brother Robert S. Kovacsiss Sr.
Memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 20, 2020