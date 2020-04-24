Home

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
Daniel T. Spears


1963 - 2020
Daniel T. Spears Obituary
Daniel T. Spears

age 56, of Uniontown, passed away at 10:02 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. He was born October 2, 1963, in Huntington, WV to Daniel and Brenda Spears. Daniel attended Prince George's Community College and was employed in computer operations and security. Daniel was a veteran of the US Army, 82nd Airborne, MP and part of the Special Forces.

Survivors include mother, Brenda Spears of WV; wife Kimberly (Tenney) Spears, whom he married May 15, 1993; daughters, Crystal Ann Spears, and Kate Elizabeth Spears both of Uniontown; and brother Eric Spears of WV. He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

A military funeral service will be held at a later date with interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Arrangements are by CassadayTurkle-Christian Funeral Home. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com

CassadayTurkle-Christian, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2020
