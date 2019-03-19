|
Daniel V. Brislen
Age 67, of Canton died Sunday following a brief illness. A life resident of Canton he was the son of the late William and Arthella (Love) Brislen. He was graduate of Perry High School, retired from Danner Press and was a member of the Slovak Home Club.
He is survived by his wife, Karen (Sprankle) Brislen of the home; sons, Michael (Carrie) Brislen, Robert Clapper; daughters, Holly (Walter) Powers, Cherie (Tom) Clapper, Marlena Clapper; sister, Colleen (Diane) Brislen; grandchildren, Dylan, Connor, Kofi, Jacob, Randall, Chara, Danielle, Jaylen, Skylar, Thomas, Anne Marie, Becka and nephew, David Sprankle.
Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Anthony Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas G. Bishop as celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call Wednesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2019