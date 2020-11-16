Daniel W. Heinzeroth78, of Navarre, has gone home to be with his Lord on November 13, 2020, following a brief period of declining health. He was born October 22, 1942, the son of CS Heinzeroth and Mildred Muriel Riggs of Carrollton. Dan accepted Jesus at the age of 11 and followed Him all of his life. He served in the Army National Guard from 1964-1969 and took Kathleen Elaine Messenger as his wife in 1968. He was a dairy farmer, a custodian at Massillon Baptist Temple, a welder at Kidron Inc. for 30 years, as well as a semi-truck driver in later years. He found great joy in Civil War reenacting as Chaplain for the 81st Ohio Union and 11th Mississippi Confederate units.He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carole Zehnder. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Heinzeroth; his siblings: Martha Crawford, David Heinzeroth, and Sarah Stevens; children: Dennis Heinzeroth (of Ebensburg, PA), Niki Elliott and Amy Greer (of Brewster). He is also survived by eight grandchildren; and many others who were blessed to call him "Dad" and "Papaw".A private service will be held followed by public gathering at the family home on Saturday, November 21st. after noon.Spidell - Brewster330-767-3737