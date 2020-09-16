Daniel W. Leone
age 92, of Massillon went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on September 13, 2020. He was born in Flushing, OH on October 18, 1927, to the late Antonio and Perrie Leone. Daniel entered the Army Air Force in 1945 and served until 1947. He and Janice Leonard married on July 11, 1951 and spent 69 years together. Dan was a member of the McKinley Eagles, retired Teamsters, and St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He loved travelling, camping, mowing his lawn, and trips to Disney World.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 5 siblings. Daniel is survived by his devoted wife Janice; children Kim (Ben) Bunting, Lori Leone, and Daniel (Missy) Leone II; grandchildren Ben Jr. (Lindsey), Justin (Cassie), Colin (Jordan), Dani, and Daniel III; great-grandchildren Evelyn and Aidan; siblings Harold Leone, Carmen Moore, and Robert Leone.
Funeral service will be at 1 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Mark Kreemer officiating followed by the committal service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday at the Paquelet Funeral Home and again from Noon-1pm at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daniel's honor to Disabled American Veterans
. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.
