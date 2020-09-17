1/
DANIEL W. LEONE
Daniel W. Leone

Funeral service will be at

1 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Mark Kreemer officiating followed by the committal service at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on (Today) Thursday at the Paquelet Funeral Home and again from Noon-1 pm at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daniel's honor to Disabled American Veterans.

Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
SEP
18
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
SEP
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 16, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Daniel Ritz
September 16, 2020
I had the extreme pleasure of repeatedly working with Mr. Leone as one of his home physical therapist assts. I looked forward to every visit as he and his wife were/are the most lovable and inspirational people. They both provided such interesting stories about their family and their own lives. I feel fortunate to have met them. Mr. Leone will be deeply missed. I pray that his family's hearts heal quickly from this great loss.
Jill Cashner
