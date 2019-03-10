|
Danielle Montgomery
54, of Franklinville NY, passed away on January 26 following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the beloved wife of James Montgomery. Danielle was born in Medina, Ohio, and grew up in North Canton, Ohio and she graduated from Hoover High School. She met her future husband James "Jim" Montgomery in 1994 and the two were wed in 1997. Two years later in 1999, they were blessed with twin sons.
Danielle was a resourceful and independent woman who loved the beach, as she had always wanted to live on the west coast of Florida. She was an avid reader, enjoyed all manner of crafts, shopping, and attending football and basketball games for her children. Danielle is survived by her husband Jim Montgomery, and their children Joe and Nick Montgomery.
Visitation will be Friday, March 15th, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Comfort Funeral Home, Inc. in South Wales, NY. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Danielle's memory to The Boys and Girls Club of East Aurora. Donations can be made on the The Boys and Girls Club of East Aurora website at www.bgcea.org and clicking on Memorials or mailing a donation to PO Box 36, East Aurora, NY 14052. Online condolences:
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019