Danielle Nicole Minner (Heiser)
Calling hours will be
Friday, September 20, 2019, at First Christian Church, 6900 Market Ave N., Canton, from
6 – 8 p.m.
Calling hours will also be held Saturday, September 21st. from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the funeral at 11 a.m., officiated
by Pastor Jimmy McCloud. Memorial contributions may be made to RAINN, Metavivor, Ruby's Rainbows, or The Gentle Barn.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver, 330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019