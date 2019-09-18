Home

Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Christian Church
6900 Market Ave N.
Canton, OH
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Christian Church
6900 Market Ave N.
Canton, OH
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Christian Church
6900 Market Ave N.
Canton, OH
DANIELLE NICOLE (HEISER) MINER

DANIELLE NICOLE (HEISER) MINER Obituary
Danielle Nicole Minner (Heiser)

Calling hours will be

Friday, September 20, 2019, at First Christian Church, 6900 Market Ave N., Canton, from

6 – 8 p.m.

Calling hours will also be held Saturday, September 21st. from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the funeral at 11 a.m., officiated

by Pastor Jimmy McCloud. Memorial contributions may be made to RAINN, Metavivor, Ruby's Rainbows, or The Gentle Barn.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver, 330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019
