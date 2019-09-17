|
|
Danielle Nicole Minner (Heiser)
age 30, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord in the comfort of her home Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was born April 6, 1989 to Michael and Susan (Maxwell) Minner. Danielle graduated from University of South Florida with a bachelor's degree in Criminology and recently was the Training Coordinator at First Christian Church in Canton. She had a passion for rescuing animals, helping and assisting individuals blessed with special needs, and especially traveling. Her favorite place in the world was Positano, Italy, a destination she was fortunate to travel to the past three years.
Danielle is survived by her husband, Ryan Patrick Heiser;
parents, Michael and Susan; sister, Kaitlyn Ballesteros; and
special friends, Brittany Carver and Hunter Taylor.
Calling hours will be Friday, September 20, 2019, at First Christian Church, 6900 Market Ave N., Canton, from 6 – 8 p.m. Calling hours will also be held Saturday, September 21st. from 10 – 11 a.m. prior to the funeral at 11 a.m., officiated by Pastor Jimmy McCloud. Memorial contributions may be made to RAINN, Metavivor, Ruby's Rainbows, or The Gentle Barn.
"We all die, the goal isn't to live forever, it's to create something that will" – Chuck Palahniuk.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Sept. 17, 2019