Danniel P. "Dan" McHenry



A celebration to reflect on a lifetime of memories for Dan will be Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at LaPizzaria Restaurant located at 3656 Dressler Road, N.W., Canton, Ohio. Dan passed away April 1, 2020. Masks are mandatory.



(Lamiell 330 456-7375)



