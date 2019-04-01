Danny Howard Welsh 1934-2019



84 of Massillon, passed away in Knoxville, Tenn. on Monday, March 25, 2019. Danny was born on July 14, 1934 in Canton, Ohio the son of the late Oren and Marie (Davis) Welsh. Danny was a graduate of Washington High School and was a United States Army veteran and proudly served our country during the Korean Conflict while stationed in Germany. He was retired from the U.F.C.W. Local #880 as a Union Representative/Secretary. Danny enjoyed fishing in the Florida Gulf, visiting with friends and family, going out to eat, and volunteering his time at Anchor Baptist Church.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Omeda "Toot" Welsh in 2016. He is survived by his daughters, Jill Welsh Farmer of Knoxville, Tenn. and Jennifer (David) Fischer; grandchildren, Tate, Ellen, and Samuel Johnson all of Tenn., and Molly and Libby Fischer; sister, June Sifers of Nev.; sister-in-law, Bonnie Ammond; and nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Danny's name to either the American Legion Post 221: 427 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, OH 44646 or St. Mary School: 640 1st Street NE, Massillon, OH 44646.



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



(330) 833-3222 Published in The Repository on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary