Danny Lee Marcus
65, of Canton, passed away on Friday, July 17th, 2020 at Aultman Hospital, under the care of Aultman Woodlawn Hospice. Danny was born in Virginia on September 15, 1954. He was employed at Lomeda Services, where he enjoyed serving coffee and tea to his friends. Danny loved putting together puzzles, fishing, participating in Special Olympics
and traveling, especially to Walt Disney World on several occasions. Danny's friends will remember him for his hugs, smiles and laughs. He will be deeply missed by many who were blessed to know him and call him a friend.
Graveside services will be held at Robertsville Cemetery on Wednesday July 22nd at 10 am. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Aultman Woodlawn Hospice 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708
Reed, 330-477-6721