DANNY REY GUIAO
1951 - 2020
Danny Rey Guiao

On Tuesday, July 14, 2020 Reylito Guiao "Danny the Painter", loving husband, father, grandfather, and a friend of many has passed away at the age of 68. He was born October 14, 1951 in Manila, Philippines to Renaldo and Rosalita (Pili) Guiao, he became a US citizen in 1995. He owned RPG Painting in Malvern for over 20 years. Danny enjoyed his painting business and all the wonderful friends he met along the way. His spare time was taken by the love of his motorcycle and the game of poker. He was known for his infectious smile, kindness, jokes and spirit.

He is survived by his wife, Julia (Hawkins) Guiao whom he married Jan. 1, 1992 and they raised four children: Lori (Eric) Miller of Canton, Kenny (Amy) Campbell of Malvern, Julian (Samantha) Guiao of Canton, Rebecca Guiao (Andrew Weals) of Malvern; sister, Linda Ramos of CA; brother, Edgardo Guiao of Canada; five grandsons, two granddaughters: Caitlin, Austin, Derick, Branden, Aubree, Emerson, Enzo and several cousins. He is preceded in death by a daughter, Amanda Guiao and two brothers.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held Monday, July 20th., at 5:00 p.m. in the New Life Christian Church, 139 Roosevelt St., Waynesburg, with Pastor David Duncan officiating. Calling hours will be from 3-5 p.m. prior to services. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of the Carroll Golden Age Retreat, Dr. Kahn and staff and the staff at Aultman Hospital.

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
New Life Christian Church
JUL
20
Service
05:00 PM
New Life Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
