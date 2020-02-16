|
Danny Welsch
age 67, beloved brother and friend passed away on February 5, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1952 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Benson) Welsch. Danny was employed at Array, Inc., and worked for many workshops, including the Stark County Board of DD workshops. He was a passionate bird lover and proud of his Parakeets that he lovingly named after his favorite wrestlers. He was an avid Steelers fan and loved classic wrestling. Danny was a good friend and strong advocate for himself and those around him.
He is survived by his sisters, Sue Reed and Barbara Rush of Canton; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings. Danny loved a good party and often found a reason to celebrate even in a sad situation.
Please join his family and friends in honoring his life with a football/wrestling themed Celebration of life on Thursday, February 20th., from 6-8 p.m., at Array, Inc., 292 South Ave. S.E., Massillon, OH 44646. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parrot Hope Rescue, P.O. Box 642 Mantua, Ohio 44255. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020