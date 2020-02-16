The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Array, Inc
292 South Ave. S.E.
Massillon, OH
View Map

DANNY WELSCH


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANNY WELSCH Obituary
Danny Welsch

age 67, beloved brother and friend passed away on February 5, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1952 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Benson) Welsch. Danny was employed at Array, Inc., and worked for many workshops, including the Stark County Board of DD workshops. He was a passionate bird lover and proud of his Parakeets that he lovingly named after his favorite wrestlers. He was an avid Steelers fan and loved classic wrestling. Danny was a good friend and strong advocate for himself and those around him.

He is survived by his sisters, Sue Reed and Barbara Rush of Canton; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings. Danny loved a good party and often found a reason to celebrate even in a sad situation.

Please join his family and friends in honoring his life with a football/wrestling themed Celebration of life on Thursday, February 20th., from 6-8 p.m., at Array, Inc., 292 South Ave. S.E., Massillon, OH 44646. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parrot Hope Rescue, P.O. Box 642 Mantua, Ohio 44255. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANNY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries