|
|
Danny Welsch
Please join his family and friends in honoring his life with a football/wrestling themed Celebration of life on Thursday, February 20th., from 6-8 p.m., at Array, Inc., 292 South Ave. S.E., Massillon, OH 44646. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parrot Hope Rescue, P.O. Box 642 Mantua, Ohio 44255. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at:
www.heritagecremation
society.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2020