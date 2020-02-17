The Repository Obituaries
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Array, Inc
292 South Ave. S.E.
Massillon, OH
View Map

DANNY WELSCH

DANNY WELSCH Obituary
Danny Welsch

Please join his family and friends in honoring his life with a football/wrestling themed Celebration of life on Thursday, February 20th., from 6-8 p.m., at Array, Inc., 292 South Ave. S.E., Massillon, OH 44646. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parrot Hope Rescue, P.O. Box 642 Mantua, Ohio 44255. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at:

www.heritagecremation

society.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2020
