|
|
Darian E. Richardson
78, of Strasburg, died
August 10, 2019. Born in Massillon on August 25,
1940, he was the son of the
late Harmon S. Richardson and Edna M. (Fisher). Darian was a 1958 graduate of Jackson High School.
Darian is the husband
of Rebecca "Becky" J.
(Matheson) and father of
Anna Richardson.
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center, 5600 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. His family and friends will lead a service celebrating Darian's life beginning at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence, view a detailed obituary, and light a candle in remembrance of Darian by visiting the funeral home website at:
www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 14, 2019