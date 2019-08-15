|
|
Darian E. Richardson
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center, 5600 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. His family and friends will lead a service celebrating Darian's life beginning at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence, view a detailed obituary, and light a candle in remembrance of Darian by visiting the funeral home website at:
www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 15, 2019