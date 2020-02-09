Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
78, of Canton passed away on Jan. 25, 2020. Darl was born in Grafton, W.Va., on Sept. 26, 1941 to the late Berkley Croston and Bessie Croston Thrasher. He retired from Freedman Window Cleaning.

Preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Susan (nee Snyder); daughter, Heidi (Erik) Rinehart; granddaughters, Mackenzie and Kimberly; mother-in-law, Kay Snyder; aunts, Ella Brown and Rose Cosgrove.

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Vicar Aaron Speakman officiating. Family and friends may visit from 6-7 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020
