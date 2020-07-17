Darla M. EngelAge 84, of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care. She was born January 2, 1936 in Canton to the late Harry R. and M. Virginia (Berry) Strobel. Darla retired from Canton Local Schools in 1995 after 25 years of service as special services secretary. She loved all animals, the Cleveland Indians and trips to the casino.She is preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and William Strobel; one sister, Betty Peden. Darla is survived by her husband, Jerry E. Engel to whom she was married 63 years; two daughters, Michelle (Paul) Farley and Sharon (Vince) Abraham; four nieces and three nephews.There will be no services at Darla's request. Memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525