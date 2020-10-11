1/1
DARLENE A. KING
1940 - 2020
Darlene A. King

79, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born November 18, 1940, in Marlboro Township to the late George and Kathleen Roden. Darlene enjoyed her vegetable garden and her flowers. She retired from the Payroll Department at Timken Steel.

In addition to her parent she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert; sister, Sally; and nephew, Bobby. Darlene is survived by her sister, Rosemary Roden; nieces and nephews: Crystol, Charlie (Barbara), Rodney (Kim) and Tommy (Karen); and spoiled great nephew, Justin; and many other great nieces and nephews.

In honoring Darlene's wishes she will be cremated and there will be no services. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the services. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2020.
