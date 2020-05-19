Darlene A. Sharp
75, of Wilmot and formerly of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.
Family graveside services will be held at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.
Spidell - Mount Eaton
330-359-5252
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2020.