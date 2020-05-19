Darlene A. Sharp
Darlene A. Sharp

75, of Wilmot and formerly of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Family graveside services will be held at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
