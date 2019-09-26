Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
DARLENE EDNA ODAR


1940 - 2019
DARLENE EDNA ODAR Obituary
Darlene Edna Odar

age 78 of Canton, and formerly of Nimishillen Township, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 following

a 17 year course with Alzheimer's. She was born on December 18, 1940 in Allentown, PA, to the late Jacob and Pauline (Gulden) Roth. In addition to her parents, Darlene is preceded in death by her brother, Dalton Roth. Darlene was a talented, intelligent and passionate trendsetter. She was a Registered Nurse, having worked in Allentown, PA, and the former Timken Mercy Hospital in Canton. She was also elected the first female Nimishillen Township trustee in 1976 and served two terms. Darlene then

received her law degree from the University of Akron in 1980 and practiced law in Canton for 20 years.

Darlene will be lovingly remembered and is survived by

four children: Pamela (David) Ramsey-Groppi of Twinsburg,

Michael Odar of Jackson Township, Christine (Perry) Mann of North Canton, and Cheryl Spall of Pocatello, ID; grandchildren: Ashleigh (Jonathon) Whittlesey, Alex Ramsey, Liz (Eric) Schwieterman, Michelle (Bryan) McManus, Katrina Mann, Jake Mann, Matthew Spall, and Maya Spal:, great-grandchildren:

Ethan Whittlesey, Zane McManus, Maelee McManus, Arabella Mann, and Braxton Mann. The family would like to extend a

special thank you to the St. Luke Lutheran Community in North Canton and Crossroads Hospice for their kind and compassionate care given to Darlene.

A private family memorial was held and private burial will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Darlene's memory to the Greater East Ohio Area Chapter (408 9th St. S.W., Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707) or please follow the donation instructions on the website (https://www.alz.org/eastohio). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 26, 2019
