Darlene K. Mayle70, of Canton, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Altercare of Nobles Pond. Born in Canton on September 28, 1949. Preceded in death by parents, Russell and Mary Mayle; husband, Ronald Mayle; son, Ronald Mayle, Jr.; sister, Betty Mayle; and brother, Paul Mayle.Survived by five children: Eloise Owens, Loretta Williams, Debra (Russell) Mayle-Harlan, Kenneth (Trina) Mayle, David Gregory; numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 6th., in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with calling hours from 10 AM until time of services.