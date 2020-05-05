DARLENE K. MAYLE
1949 - 2020
Darlene K. Mayle

70, of Canton, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Altercare of Nobles Pond. Born in Canton on September 28, 1949. Preceded in death by parents, Russell and Mary Mayle; husband, Ronald Mayle; son, Ronald Mayle, Jr.; sister, Betty Mayle; and brother, Paul Mayle.

Survived by five children: Eloise Owens, Loretta Williams, Debra (Russell) Mayle-Harlan, Kenneth (Trina) Mayle, David Gregory; numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 6th., in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with calling hours from 10 AM until time of services. You may add your condolences at: www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK

Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 1:00 PM
MAY
6
Funeral service
1:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
