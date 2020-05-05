Darlene K. Mayle
70, of Canton, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Altercare of Nobles Pond. Born in Canton on September 28, 1949. Preceded in death by parents, Russell and Mary Mayle; husband, Ronald Mayle; son, Ronald Mayle, Jr.; sister, Betty Mayle; and brother, Paul Mayle.
Survived by five children: Eloise Owens, Loretta Williams, Debra (Russell) Mayle-Harlan, Kenneth (Trina) Mayle, David Gregory; numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 6th., in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with calling hours from 10 AM until time of services. You may add your condolences at: www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
70, of Canton, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Altercare of Nobles Pond. Born in Canton on September 28, 1949. Preceded in death by parents, Russell and Mary Mayle; husband, Ronald Mayle; son, Ronald Mayle, Jr.; sister, Betty Mayle; and brother, Paul Mayle.
Survived by five children: Eloise Owens, Loretta Williams, Debra (Russell) Mayle-Harlan, Kenneth (Trina) Mayle, David Gregory; numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 6th., in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with calling hours from 10 AM until time of services. You may add your condolences at: www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.