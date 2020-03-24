|
Darlene Kay McWilliams
71, of Lancaster, Pa., passed into her Savior's arms at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020 after a six-year battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia. She was born on June 7, 1948 in Canton, Ohio, was the daughter of the late Arthur H. and Caroline (Houston) Bracken, and for the past 46 years was the wife of Charles S. McWilliams. Darlene was a 1966 graduate of Canton South High School (Ohio) and a 1970 graduate with honors from Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma. For most of her life, she was an elementary school teacher beginning her teaching in Stark County, Ohio. After her marriage, she taught in Exeter Township (Berks Co.), Manheim Township School District, Ephrata School District, and the School District of Lancaster from where she retired in 2014. She spent most of her career in elementary education as a teacher and reading specialist enjoying the education of young minds. For many years Darlene was also in charge of the youth and Sunday School programs at First United Methodist Church, Lancaster. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Lancaster, and formerly was active in the Lancaster Branch of AAUW and the Junior League. Darlene received many awards and accolades for her help with families of children with Down Syndrome and the mainstreaming of children with Down Syndrome into the regular school system of education. Her interests included cooking, traveling, walking, the outdoors, and spending time with family and friends. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and thoughtfulness for others.
In addition to her husband, Darlene is survived by her daughters, Melanie J. married to Anthony Villanueva of Imperial Beach, Calif., Sharyn K. partner of Sean Brennan of Queenstown, New Zealand, and her son, Kyle C. McWilliams of Lancaster. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Ilsa and Fern Villanueva of Imperial Beach, Calif., and two brothers, Bruce A. Bracken, married to Sandy, of Massillon, Ohio and Mark A. Bracken, married to Diane, of Canton, Ohio.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Those desiring may send memorial gifts to First United Methodist Church, 29 East Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 or to Schreiber Center for Pediatric Services, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 Please visit Darlene's Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2020