Darlene M.Hershbergerage 72 of Massillon, passed away on May 26, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1948 to the late Glen and Fern (Masters) Studer. She was a 1967 graduate of Fairless High School. She married Ralph Hershberger on Sept. 25, 1971 and they shared almost 49 years together.A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home - Massillon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m until the time of the service. Burial at Newman Creek Cemetery. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222