Darlene M.
Hershberger
age 72 of Massillon, passed away on May 26, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1948 to the late Glen and Fern (Masters) Studer. She was a 1967 graduate of Fairless High School. She married Ralph Hershberger on Sept. 25, 1971 and they shared almost 49 years together.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home - Massillon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m until the time of the service. Burial at Newman Creek Cemetery. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.