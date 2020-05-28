Darlene M. Hershberger
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene M.

Hershberger

age 72 of Massillon, passed away on May 26, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1948 to the late Glen and Fern (Masters) Studer. She was a 1967 graduate of Fairless High School. She married Ralph Hershberger on Sept. 25, 1971 and they shared almost 49 years together.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home - Massillon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m until the time of the service. Burial at Newman Creek Cemetery. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home, 330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved