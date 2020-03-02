Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
DARLENE M. SAMPLE


1949 - 2020
DARLENE M. SAMPLE Obituary
Darlene M. Sample

70, of Carrollton, passed away Friday evening February 28, 2020, at Mercy ICU in Canton. A daughter of the late Harold and Theresa Zwick Eye, she was born July 31, 1949 in Alliance, Ohio. Darlene was a member of the Hilliard Tractor Club and the owner and operator of Lakota Racing. Her passion was tractor pulling. She had the distinction of being the first woman to win the National Garden Tractor Pulling Championship and would win this title two times during her career.

She is survived by her husband, Don Sample; a son, John (Jennifer) May of Alliance; daughter, Dawn (Jacques) Pankita of Naples, Florida; seven grandchildren: Dillon, Chloe, Corinne, Andy, Nathan, Lindsay, Vince; six great grandchildren: Guinevere, Kinlee, Michael, Armoni, Alden, Amilliana; mother-in-law, Polly Sample; brothers-in-law: Charlie (Patty), Jimmy (Beth) and Jeff Sample; and multiple nieces and nephews. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Went; two brothers, Denny and Donald Eye; and a sister, Deborah Santee; and her nephew Clint Santee.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 3rd., from 5-7 p.m., in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2020
