Darlene L. Seemann
Age 79 of East Canton passed away Thursday Dec. 3, 2020 in her home. She was born March 4, 1941 in Steubenville, Ohio to the late Walter L. and Oshel (Carpenter) Martin Sr. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Martin Ronding; three brothers, Donald, Earl and Walter Martin Jr. Darlene is survived by her husband, Paul A. Seemann to whom she was married 53 years; three children, Charles (Carol) Seemann, Kimberly (James) Davidson and Eric (Heather) Seemann; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Darrell (Annette) Martin; three sisters, Lois Maupin, Dixie Dimos and Kay Foster; numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
