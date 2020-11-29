Darrin Newman
age 52, left this Earth on November 25, 2020 to bring heaven the zest for life, laughter, and joy he brought to everyone. He was born in Canton on July 7, 1968 and was a 1986 graduate of GlenOak High School. Darrin also graduated from Kent State University, and later was employed by Deufol Inc., where he worked in sales. He was a member of Christ the Servant Parish, the OLOP Men's Club, and coached many basketball teams over the years.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Robert, in 2011. Survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Valerie (Oster); children Nicole, Logan, and Samantha all of Canton; mother Diana Newman; mother-in-law Marlene Oster; sister Angie (Kevin) Northup; brother Brad (Jessica) Newman; sister-in-law Julie (Rod) Priebe; brother-in-law Scott (Tricia) Oster; and brother-in-law Brian (Amy) Oster. Also survived by nieces and nephews Courtney and Chase Northup; Asher and Isabella Newman; Jared (Megan) Chevraux; Jordan (Mallory) Chevraux; Jacob (Hillarie) Chevraux; Jessa Chevraux and Kelly Clark; Camryn, Kate, and Carly Oster; and Robert, Brayton, and Justin Oster; as well as five great nephews and one great niece.
Although our hearts are completely broken, we take great pride in the fact that Darrin was a kindhearted person and a friend to all. He loved to have fun and always put others before himself; Darrin would do anything for anyone and had more friends than most people know. He leaves behind the amazing legacy of an expansive group of friends who will all miss him deeply, as well as his wonderful family who were the source of his greatest pride and joy. We are truly blessed beyond measure for all of the memories we shared with him.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Please note that there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at a time. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the Servant Parish on Tuesday, December 1st at 11 a.m. Procession to form at the church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. For those unable to attend, condolences will be accepted on our website at www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or to the OLOP Men's Club.
