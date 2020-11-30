Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Darrin's life story with friends and family

Share Darrin's life story with friends and family





Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Please note that there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at a time. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the Servant Parish on Tuesday, December 1st at 11 a.m. Procession to form at the church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. For those unable to attend, condolences will be accepted on our website at



Rossi (330)492-5830



www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Darrin NewmanFamily and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Please note that there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at a time. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the Servant Parish on Tuesday, December 1st at 11 a.m. Procession to form at the church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. For those unable to attend, condolences will be accepted on our website at www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or to the OLOP Men's Club.Rossi (330)492-5830

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store