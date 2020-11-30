1/
Darrin Newman
{ "" }
Darrin Newman

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Please note that there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at a time. Social distancing will be practiced, and masks are required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Christ the Servant Parish on Tuesday, December 1st at 11 a.m. Procession to form at the church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. For those unable to attend, condolences will be accepted on our website at www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or to the OLOP Men's Club.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2020.
