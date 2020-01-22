The Repository Obituaries
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
Louisville, OH
View Map
Darro Lebbano


1947 - 2020
Darro Lebbano Obituary
Darro Lebbano 1947-2020

Darro Lebbano passed away recently following a serious illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfonso and Sarah; and brothers, Donnie and Larry. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Jacqueline; his daughters, Valerie (Donald), Tina (Daniel), and Darra (Jesse); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Darro devoted his life to working hard for his family and spent 46 years and 1 day working at Republic Steel. He loved cars and especially loved and missed his 1954 Ford Coupe and 1957 Chevy Convertible. Nothing made him happier than going for long drives with his wife while listening to music in any season.

I love you and miss you. "Sealed with a kiss." ... J

Friends are invited to join his family as they celebrate his life Saturday, Jan. 25th, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville, Ohio. Condolences and special memories can be shared at www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020
