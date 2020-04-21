Home

DARRYL OLYN MOWRY


1961 - 2020
DARRYL OLYN MOWRY Obituary
Darryl Olyn Mowry

Age 58 of Canton, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on October 25, 1961, in Canton to the late Robert and Jean Mowry. In addition to his parents, Darryl is preceded in death by his step-father, Richard Van Almen. He was a graduate of GlenOak High School and after working in Canton for a while, he moved to Hickory, N.C. Later he returned to Canton. Due to Multiple Sclerosis, the last nine years Darryl was a resident of Altercare of Navarre.

He is survived by his sons, Bradley Mowry and Scott (Mykah) Johnson of Stoney Point, N.C. He is also survived by sisters, Barbara Evans and Kristine (Ernest) Coberly; five nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

There are no calling hours or services planned; a private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darryl's memory to Otterbein United Methodist Church (6025 Shepler Church Ave SW, Navarre, OH 44662). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2020
