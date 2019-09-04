|
|
Darwin George "Turk" Turskey
age 81, passed away on
August 29, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by his
loving family. He was born in Massillon, Ohio, on February 24, 1938. He was the son of the late George and Mary (Hollinger) Turskey. Turk
was preceded in death by his son, Michael; sister, Janice Pomponi; and his brother, Veryl Turskey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Norma (Lynn) Turskey; daughter, Candy (Turskey) Armstrong; and his son, Christopher (Tina) Turskey; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister, Karen, brother-in-law, Myron Croskey; sister-in-law, Ruthanne Turskey; sister-in-law, Pat Lynn; brother-in-law, Robin Lynn and Shelby Siegenthaler; and many nieces and nephews. Extended Family: Shelly, Sam and John. All of his many Friends; alongside his canine companion, Jade.
Celebration of life service will be held on Friday, Sept 6th., 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Stanwood Community Church, 14715
Stanwood St. S.W., Navarre, Ohio 44662, Pastor Gary Smith
Officiating. Reception to follow. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be given in memory of Turk to Aunt Susie Wellness Center for Women, P.O. Box 2167, North Canton, Ohio 44720.
Phone 330-400-1215. www.auntsusies.org
Published in The Repository on Sept. 4, 2019