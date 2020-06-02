Daryl D. Gieyage 94, of North Canton, passed away May 30, 2020 in his residence. He was born April 28, 1926 in Canton to Lucille (Wells) and Horace Giey. He graduated from Timken High School in 1944. After moving to North Canton, he met Marilyn (Surbey) and they were married in 1954 giving them 66 years of marriage. Daryl was drafted immediately after graduation into the United States Air Force serving in the Japanese theater during World War II. He was trained and served as a Flight Crew member of the B-24. Following the end of the War, he served with McArthur's Occupational Army that helped rebuild Japan. He was a proud member of "America's Greatest Generation." After his military service, he attended Akron University and then graduated from The Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, serving his apprenticeship at the Arnold Funeral Home. Daryl built the Giey Funeral Home in North Canton in 1950 and after his retirement returned to assisting at the Arnold Funeral Home. His greatest blessing during this period was the opportunity of having known and worked with six generations of the Arnold family. Daryl was a member of Wm. H. Hoover Lodge #770 F&AM in North Canton for 65 years, a 32nd degree mason with Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton, member of the District 16, Ohio Funeral Directors Association and was an active member of several other associations in North Canton. Daryl also served as Worthy Patron of Legacy Chapter #596, Order of the Eastern Star in 1978. Marilyn and Daryl enjoyed sharing over 30 years in their vacation home in Naples, Fla.He is survived by his wife, Marilyn and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Elden and Mary "Patty" Surbey, Neal and Bonnie Surbey; niece, Amy Surbey and a special cousin, Richard Wells.A private service for the immediate family will be held at the Funeral Home followed by burial in the North Canton Cemetery. Due to the circumstances which exist today, a public Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Zion UCC Church, 415 South Main Street, North Canton, Ohio 44720 or the Endowment Fund of Legacy Chapter #596, OES. Care of Pam Miller, 3480 Easton St., NE, North Canton, Ohio 44721.Arnold-Canton 330-456-7291