Daryl J. Meeks
82, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born on March 11, 1937 to the late Sam Meeks and Anna (Heldman) Meeks at Aultman Hospital. Daryl graduated from Timken Vocational High School in 1955, and deployed to Germany with the US Air Force's Special Security Services. Honorably discharged in 1964, he went on to a long career as an engineer with the Hoover Company, retiring in 1999 after 32 years of service. Daryl moved to Louisville in 1969 and was a longtime member of the Louisville Leopards Booster Club, as well as Mensa and Intertel. A consummate do-it-yourself enthusiast, he relished tackling any craft project, from home carpentry, masonry and metal work to electrical, plumbing and landscaping. He also loved building and modifying intricate model ships. But he was most proud of being able to spend most of his time with his family, and reveled in the personal and professional successes of his wife, children and grandchildren.
Daryl is reunited in death with his beloved wife of 35 years, Ruth A. "Boots" Meeks, who passed away in 2005. He is survived by his children, Yvonne Haren, of Canton; Commander Daryl J Meeks II, US Navy, and his wife, Sarah of Washington, DC; and Scott Meeks, of Louisville; sister, Janet Easterday of Canton; grandchildren, Stephanie Haren Beeler of Olney, Md; Eddie Haren and Adam Haren of Canton; nephews, Chris and Steve Easterday of Canton; and numerous great-grandchildren; cousins; great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life at Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home on Wed., July 24 from 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be left at:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on July 23, 2019