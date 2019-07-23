Home

POWERED BY

Services
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Daryl Meeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daryl J. Meeks


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daryl J. Meeks Obituary
Daryl J. Meeks

82, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born on March 11, 1937 to the late Sam Meeks and Anna (Heldman) Meeks at Aultman Hospital. Daryl graduated from Timken Vocational High School in 1955, and deployed to Germany with the US Air Force's Special Security Services. Honorably discharged in 1964, he went on to a long career as an engineer with the Hoover Company, retiring in 1999 after 32 years of service. Daryl moved to Louisville in 1969 and was a longtime member of the Louisville Leopards Booster Club, as well as Mensa and Intertel. A consummate do-it-yourself enthusiast, he relished tackling any craft project, from home carpentry, masonry and metal work to electrical, plumbing and landscaping. He also loved building and modifying intricate model ships. But he was most proud of being able to spend most of his time with his family, and reveled in the personal and professional successes of his wife, children and grandchildren.

Daryl is reunited in death with his beloved wife of 35 years, Ruth A. "Boots" Meeks, who passed away in 2005. He is survived by his children, Yvonne Haren, of Canton; Commander Daryl J Meeks II, US Navy, and his wife, Sarah of Washington, DC; and Scott Meeks, of Louisville; sister, Janet Easterday of Canton; grandchildren, Stephanie Haren Beeler of Olney, Md; Eddie Haren and Adam Haren of Canton; nephews, Chris and Steve Easterday of Canton; and numerous great-grandchildren; cousins; great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate his life at Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home on Wed., July 24 from 6-8 p.m. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now