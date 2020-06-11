Daun C. (Christman) Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daun's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daun C.

(nee Christman)

Williams

Celebration of Life FRIDAY 4:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. East (Rt.93) Canal Fulton with James Massie officiating and where friends may call one hour prior to time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials for Daun can be made to the East Liverpool Church of God, 926 W. 8th St., East Liverpool, OH 43920.

Swigart-Easterling, (330)854-2356

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Calling hours
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home - Canal Fulton
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved