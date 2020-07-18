Dave Coates
age 77, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center as a result of heart failure. He was born July 2, 1943 in Woodsfield, Ohio, son to the late Bill and Ruth (Gallagher) Coates. Dave was a 1961 graduate of Perry High School, an avid car guy and was a Vietnam Veteran, having proudly served in the United States Army.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sandra (Shimones) Coates; brother, William Coates; nephew, Bill Coates; in-laws, Frank and Mary Shimones and their children.
There will be one hour of visitation on Monday from 12-1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with social distancing and mask guidelines in place. Service following will be private and burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Wounded Warrior Project
. Those wishing to send their online condolences or share a fond memory may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721