1/
DAVE COATES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dave Coates

There will be one hour of visitation on Monday from 12-1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with social distancing and mask guidelines in place. Service following will be private and burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Wounded Warrior Project. Those wishing to send their online condolences or share a fond memory may visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved