Dave Coates
There will be one hour of visitation on Monday from 12-1 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel with social distancing and mask guidelines in place. Service following will be private and burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Wounded Warrior Project
. Those wishing to send their online condolences or share a fond memory may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Jul. 19, 2020.