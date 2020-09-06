Dave Phelps
81, of Canton went home to be with his Lord Jesus on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born July 31, 1939 in Canton, Ohio to the late Paul Phelps and Mary Weber. Dave graduated from Lehman High School in 1957 and served 3 and a half years in the U.S.M.C. He retired from East Ohio Gas Company (Dominion Energy) after 35 years and after his retirement Dave worked at Edgewood Golf Course until it closed. He was a former member of the Chapel in North Canton and was attending the Green Chapel.
Dave is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen; two sons, Mike (Angie) and Matt (June); seven grandchildren, Jessica (Joe) Kaiser, Maggie (Aaron) Kaiser and Emily (Steven) Peterson all of the Seattle Washington area, Rebekah Gatts of Salem, Ohio, Hannah (Antonio) Dodd of Youngstown, Ohio, Rayna Phelps and August Phelps both of Canton, Ohio; 10 great-grandchildren, Addie, Trent, Ethan, Jak, Kena, Jake, Nolan, Mason, Antonio Jr., and Carson.
In honoring Dave's wishes he will be cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time.
