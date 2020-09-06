1/1
Dave Phelps
1939 - 2020
Dave Phelps

81, of Canton went home to be with his Lord Jesus on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born July 31, 1939 in Canton, Ohio to the late Paul Phelps and Mary Weber. Dave graduated from Lehman High School in 1957 and served 3 and a half years in the U.S.M.C. He retired from East Ohio Gas Company (Dominion Energy) after 35 years and after his retirement Dave worked at Edgewood Golf Course until it closed. He was a former member of the Chapel in North Canton and was attending the Green Chapel.

Dave is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen; two sons, Mike (Angie) and Matt (June); seven grandchildren, Jessica (Joe) Kaiser, Maggie (Aaron) Kaiser and Emily (Steven) Peterson all of the Seattle Washington area, Rebekah Gatts of Salem, Ohio, Hannah (Antonio) Dodd of Youngstown, Ohio, Rayna Phelps and August Phelps both of Canton, Ohio; 10 great-grandchildren, Addie, Trent, Ethan, Jak, Kena, Jake, Nolan, Mason, Antonio Jr., and Carson.

In honoring Dave's wishes he will be cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangement. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

